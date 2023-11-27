Rugby singers invited to raise the roof and raise the pounds at memorial carol concert
Singers are invited to raise the roof of St Andrew’s Church in Rugby and raise vital pounds for charity.
The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) is asking supporters to join the charity at its In Memory Christmas Carol Service to help raise the funds needed for its lifesaving missions.
It takes place on December 8 from 6pm and 8pm.
There will be choirs from St Marie’s Junior School and Rugby Free Secondary School along with former Rugby’s Got Talent winner Paul Sammon and special guest Madison Matthew.
The evening will also include craft stalls, a raffle, cakes, refreshments including mulled wine and a special In Memory stall selling candles for reflection and baubles to write a loved one’s name on to display on Christmas trees or in the home.
Tickets are free and available to book at https://events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/events/the-air-
ambulance-christmas-service-2/, but for those wishing to make a donation in memory of a loved one for Christmas, visit: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/christmas-memorial-donation/
“We would love you our local community to join us to honour those you’ve loved and lost,” said TAAS Legacies and In
Memory Executive, Amy Worthington.
“There are car parks in the area, but we would advise driving to park in town and walk the rest of the way, if people are able to. We look forward to having our supporters join us.”