Rugby singers ready to raise roof at Christmas concert for baby charity
Rugby singers will get concert-goers in the Christmas mood on Friday (December 13).
Members of Rugby Community Choir will perform at Dunchurch Club in The Square.
The fun includes a raffle, Christmas jumper competition, tombola, hot and cold refreshments and a visit from Father Christmas.
The concert will raise money for Tommy’s baby charity. They raise funds to stop miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.
Doors open at 4pm, concert starts at 4.30pm and it’s £3 for adults.