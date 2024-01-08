Rugby singing sensation James Morrison's partner found dead at family home

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious at this time”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The partner of Rugby’s famous singer James Morrison has died.

Gill Catchpole, 45, was found dead at their home in Whitminster on Friday.

The couple have two young children.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer James Morrison. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

James, from Rugby, rose to fame with his debut single ‘You Give Me Something’ in 2006 and also had hits including ‘Broken Strings’ and ‘You Make It Real’.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Whitminster at around 9.10am on Friday (January 5) following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

“Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 40s was found within an address.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious at this time.