Rugby singing sensation James Morrison's partner found dead at family home

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious at this time”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:58 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 18:07 GMT
The partner of Rugby’s famous singer James Morrison has died.

Gill Catchpole, 45, was found dead at their home in Whitminster on Friday.

The couple have two young children.

Singer James Morrison. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Singer James Morrison. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
James, from Rugby, rose to fame with his debut single ‘You Give Me Something’ in 2006 and also had hits including ‘Broken Strings’ and ‘You Make It Real’.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Whitminster at around 9.10am on Friday (January 5) following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

“Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 40s was found within an address.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious at this time.

"The coroners and woman's next of kin have been informed.”

