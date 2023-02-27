Rugby talent in spotlight at art venue that used to be a house then a pub

Folk music and poems at Thursday’s event

It started life as a Victorian terraced house in Rugby town centre before it opened its doors as a pub.

Now Rugby talent is in the spotlight at the former Alexandra Arms pub in James Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arts and crafts are on display and sale at Art at the Alex, which is also a cafe.

Michael on stage.

Visitors have described the addition as ‘a breath of fresh air’ to the town centre.

This Thursday (March 2) features folk music from Michael Luntley and the Cafe Writers have a 4.15pm to 5.30pm slot to read their poems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael is a singer/songwriter, poet and host and promoter of the acoustic music concert series: The Sheep Dip Sessions.

The event runs from 4pm – 8pm. Visitors are reminded that the nearby John Barford car park closes at 7pm.

There are no fees for attending First Thursday events but there will be a collection for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relef fund.