Rugby writers use imagination and creativity to celebrate 100 years of education centre

Imagination and creativity were to the fore as secondary school pupils in Rugby rose to the challenge of marking the centenary of The Percival Guildhouse by using their excellent writing skills.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented with a series of themes as options, their talents produced a series of 500-word delights.

Andy Roughton, the Guildhouse Centenary Committee member who came up with the idea, said: “We were delighted with the quality of the response, even if imaginations tended towards horror – perhaps there was something about 100 years that brought ghosts to mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition, supported by Hunt’s, Rugby Independent Bookshop, had two age categories – 12-14 years and 15-18 years.

Pictured (l-r) Adrija Ganguly ((Rugby High); Supriya Banwait (Rugby High); Liz Pickon (judge); Andy Roughton (judge); Shamil Mariya (Bilton School) and Aadit Garg (Lawrence Sheriff).

The judges were Andy Roughton, Christopher Hunt and Liz Pichon of The Percival Guildhouse.

The winner in the 12-14 category was Rugby High School pupil Adrija Ganguly with her story “A Mother’s Determination. And in the 15-18 years category, also from Rugby High School, Supriya Banwait, with her story “Eyes in the Window”.

The full list of winners and highly commended: Age 12 – 14 Years First Prize: ‘A Mother’s Determination’’ Adrija Ganguly, 14, Rugby High School; Second Prize: ‘Forever Underneath’ Aadit Garg, 13, Lawrence Sheriff School; Third Prize: ‘The Look’, Parnika Nataraja, 12, Ashlawn School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age 15 – 18 Years First Prize: ‘Eyes in the Window’, Supriya Banwait, 17, Rugby High School; Second Prize: Untitled, Hang Zhong, 16, Lawrence Sheriff School; Third Prize: ‘Portraits Of Women They Burned’, Shamil Mariya, 16, Bilton School

Highly Commended: ‘New Dawn’ , Deepshika Gangadhari, 12, Rugby High School; ‘The Running Man’, Kenuli Wickramasekara , 12, Rugby High School;

‘The Bloody Mystery’, Sophia Myronova, 13, Rugby High School.

All of the short stories are to be compiled into an illustrated book which will be available from Hunt’s Bookshop later this year.

The main prize-winners are also being invited to The Percival Guildhouse’s formal Centenary Celebration at Old Big School, Rugby School on September 29 when they will be presented with their prizes.