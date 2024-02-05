Rugby youth theatre students remain cool for sell-out shows of Disney classic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were thrills and chills when Rugby students performed two sell-out shows of hit Disney musical Frozen.

Members of youth theatre company ASH Stage Productions took to the stage at Lutterworth College Theatre over the weekend.

Company founders Adam and Sam Holst praised the children for their hard work.

“It was an amazing day,” they said.

“Thank you for everyone's support and all the students' hard work.”