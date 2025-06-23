"Rugby's Got Talent is hotting up": Amazing acts compete for place in grand final

Performers will take to the stage this week to compete for a spot in the grand final of Rugby’s Got Talent.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are available to see the acts battle it out at Rugby Railway Club, in Hillmorton Road, from June 24-26.

The competition is being hosted by DCH Ents and takes place in front of a live judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the organisers, Duncan Arrow, said: "Rugby's Got Talent is hotting up just like the weather and returns this week with acts who will compete for eight places in the grand final on July 7 at the Benn Hall.

Scenes from last year's show. Picture: Patrick Joyce

“There will also be special performances from last year's winner Lee Stürm as well as second place Sorina Ilaş and Kevin Rubbery who came third.”

The show, featured as part of the Love Rugby festival, start at 7pm and tickets are £6.50. Visit http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dchents