"Rugby's Got Talent is hotting up": Amazing acts compete for place in grand final
Tickets are available to see the acts battle it out at Rugby Railway Club, in Hillmorton Road, from June 24-26.
The competition is being hosted by DCH Ents and takes place in front of a live judging panel.
One of the organisers, Duncan Arrow, said: "Rugby's Got Talent is hotting up just like the weather and returns this week with acts who will compete for eight places in the grand final on July 7 at the Benn Hall.
“There will also be special performances from last year's winner Lee Stürm as well as second place Sorina Ilaş and Kevin Rubbery who came third.”
The show, featured as part of the Love Rugby festival, start at 7pm and tickets are £6.50. Visit http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dchents
