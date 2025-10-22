See the Hulk and other incredible art at photography exhibition in Rugby

A free exhibition of award-winning photography is being held at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum.

Dunchurch Photographic Society is hosting its annual photographic print exhibition at Floor One.

It runs from October 28 to November 8 and features a large and diverse selection of prints from club members.

Warren Strickland, who is a member of the group, said: “Dunchurch Photographic Society offers an inspiring and supportive community for photographers of all levels.

"We enjoy weekly meetings with expert guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and friendly competitions.”

Vist https://www.facebook.com/dunchurchps

