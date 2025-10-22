See the Hulk and other incredible art at photography exhibition in Rugby
A free exhibition of award-winning photography is being held at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum.
Dunchurch Photographic Society is hosting its annual photographic print exhibition at Floor One.
It runs from October 28 to November 8 and features a large and diverse selection of prints from club members.
Warren Strickland, who is a member of the group, said: “Dunchurch Photographic Society offers an inspiring and supportive community for photographers of all levels.
"We enjoy weekly meetings with expert guest speakers, hands-on workshops, and friendly competitions.”