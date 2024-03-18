Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Playwrights are having their work brought to life on stage in a new initiative from Rugby Theatre this week.

Black Box Productions will see two short plays written by Rugby dramatists performed on the Henry Street venue’s main stage – and audiences can enjoy them both in one evening for just £5.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to witness theatre in the making,” says Rugby Theatre’s promotions director Wendy Kay.

“We’re thrilled to be shining a spotlight on Rugby Theatre’s talented local writers, while also offering audiences the chance to watch two gripping new plays for just £5.”

Set in 1960s’ East Germany, Uncle Eric tells of the unexpected return of a prisoner of war, long presumed dead, and the repercussions this has on his only surviving relatives.

Author Nick Marsh said: “It’s a great honour to have a play performed on Rugby’s main stage and, not having been involved in rehearsals, I’m looking forward to seeing it myself!”

The second play, On The Train, joins a busy Avanti West Coast train service from Rugby to Birmingham New Street, offering a funny and poignant insight into the hidden lives of passengers: their tragedies, dreams, and why they behave the way they do.

“Trains are in my blood,” said the play’s author Wendy Goulstone.

“I was born and brought up beside the LMS London to Edinburgh railway line, and the Royal Scot used to rattle my mum’s ornaments every day at 2pm. On the Train should be great fun, with lots of quick costume changes, and I hope the audience feel transported along all the twists and

turns.”

Each one-act play lasts between 30 and 40 minutes, with a 20-minute interval in between. The shows will be staged on a stripped back, minimalist set, giving the venture its name Black Box Productions.

The plays were selected from a wealth of scripts written by members of Rugby Theatre’s Writers’ Group, and are directed by Rugby Theatre’s apprentice directors, with a combination of new and experienced actors bringing the intriguing stories to life.

Black Box Productions takes place on March 20-21, with both plays showing each evening.