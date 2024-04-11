Spine-tingling suspense and shocking revelations in latest play at Rugby Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spine-tingling suspense and shocking revelations will be served to the audience in the latest play at Rugby Theatre.

Deathtrap is set in the secluded home of Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful playwright struggling with a bout of writer’s block.

Sidney receives a promising script from a former student, Clifford Anderson, and sees a chance to reclaim his former glory.

Helga ten Dorp (Cheryl Ryan); Myra Bruhl (Terri Brown) Sidney Bruhl (Gary van Sluiters) Clifford Anderson (Bryn Richards) and Porter Milgrim (Annie Peverelle). Picture: Martin Pulley.

But when Clifford arrives later that evening, no one – not even the visiting psychic – can predict where the dark events of the night will go.

Show director Steve Crump said: “Plays don’t get much better than Deathtrap.

“With a dizzying array of plot twists, it holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.”

As the plot thickens and secrets unravel, the line between reality and fiction blurs.

“While Deathtrap is set in 1970s’ America, the play is so well crafted and ingenious that it deals with themes which are universally human,” said Steve.

“The insightful, biting script spares no one: not writers, not producers, not even the audience.

“Every production at Rugby Theatre is only possible thanks to the effort and talents of the wonderful volunteers who give their time so generously.

“This, of course, includes the gifted cast, some of whom have been subjected to much discomfort in the rehearsal room.

He added: “No spoilers, but weapons were involved!”