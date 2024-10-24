Spooky season is here: Show us your frightfully fun Halloween houses in Rugby
Spooky season is upon us here in Rugby.
We love to see your boo-tiful Halloween costumes, decorated houses and businesses.
Here’s a look back at one of last year’s homes.
It features Zombie Barbie, created by Wez Woodcock.
Wez, of Acacia Grove, said: "I just wanted to put smiles on people’s faces.”
Share your pictures here or send to [email protected]
