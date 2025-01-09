Spring-themed postbox topper helps lift January blues in Hillmorton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may only be January, but the first signs of spring have sprung in Hillmorton.

A spring-themed postbox topper is lifting spirits in the village.

The knitted topper, made by the talented ladies of Deerings Road WI Group in Hillmorton, is being enjoyed by walkers in High Street.

Alison Latham helped create the piece, which features beautifully-crafted spring blooms, birds and mushrooms.