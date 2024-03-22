Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A star-studded line-up has been announced for this year’s Festival on The Close in Rugby.

The annual festival, in aid of Cancer Research UK, includes a line-up of professional shows on the purpose-built Tandem Outdoor Arena over five nights, starting Saturday, June 22.

The line-up includes Manford’s Comedy Club, headlined by television favourite, comedian Paul Sinha - best-known for his regular appearances on ITV’s The Chase.

Festival favourites Symphonic Ibiza bring the ultimate party night fusing full symphony orchestra with high tempo beats, live DJ and vocalist.

Elsewhere at the festival, there are plenty of other concerts, shows and other events throughout the festival.

Festival Director Dr Tim Coker, said: “I am thrilled to be announcing what promises to be the most spectacular Festival on The Close ever this year. Bringing household names like Flawless, Stomp, Paul Sinha and the West End smash hit Showstopper! The Improvised Musical here to Rugby.

"Thanks to the support of our generous sponsors, we are also excited once again to be able to welcome over 2,000 children from schools across the region to join our free creative workshop programme, providing unique opportunities to Stomp with the cast of Stomp, or to immerse themselves in our inter-active STEM activities as part of the festival’s STEAMFest.”

Festival on The Close 2024 has been made possible thanks to the kind support of Macready Theatre’s Principal Partners, Tandem Property Management LLP. For more information, visit https://www.thefestivalontheclose.co.uk/whats-on/