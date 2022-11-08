Striking seasonal light show set to illuminate Rugby borough park to celebrate the Christmas period

Luminate is back at Coombe Abbey.

A striking seasonal light show is set to illuminate Coombe Abbey park to celebrate the Christmas period.

Luminate Winter Light trail is a spectacular, illuminated trail, full of wonder and intrigue.

The mile long walk features stunning lighting installations and fabulous interactive elements for children and adults.

The trail creates a sensory journey, beautiful and atmospheric for all ages, but with lots of child-focused sections where they can play with the installations and really immerse themselves in the whole magical experience.

Dan Maycock, director of Luminate said: “We are thrilled to be back at Coombe Abbey this winter, with some fantastic new installations to make this our most magical year to date.”

The trail is approximately one mile long and takes around 60-90 minutes to complete. Set to ambient music, guests will follow the trail as it meanders through the historic park. Stunning lighting elements and light play will guide you along the way, which includes 13 wow moments/highlights.

A warming fire pit will keep guests cosy. Visitors can toast marshmallow or indulge in some of the hot food and snacks available to purchase on site, with a carefully chosen selection of street food traders, along with drinks and mulled wine huts along the route.

It runs from November 18 – January 2, 2023.

Tickets from £15 per adult and £11 per child. Family ticket from £48. Carers get in free.