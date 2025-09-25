Stunning seasonal light shows returns to grounds of country park near Rugby

A striking seasonal light show is set to illuminate the grounds of a country park near Rugby.

Luminate is once again heading to Coombe Abbey Park and will help to herald in the festive season.

New this year is a bespoke installation called Shifting Visions originally designed for the Kings’ country retreat at Sandringham by Adam Povey.

The installation has been reimagined by Adam for Coombe Abbey. It will feature light batons of different sizes between one to six metres in height.

Dynamic lighting will animate the environment, reflecting and celebrating natural elements. Set to a Christmas score, the viewer will be fully immersed in the piece, feeling as though the experience is unfolding all around them.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the Meteor Tunnel and a Mirroball Lake as well as a laser show drawing on themes of the galaxy.

On the route there will be mulled wine and marshmallows to toast on fire pits.

The setting provides the perfect festive backdrop to Luminate, which will light up Coombe with a display featuring fairies and the ever popular Make A Wish where visitors can write their heart’s desire on a tag and pin it to the wall ahead of the festivities. The Luminate fairies will be looking to make one lucky visitor’s wish come true too.

Janine Maycock, part of the Luminate team, says: “We work hard to ensure Luminate is a fun and enchanting evening out during this magical season.

"The trail is different each year, so there is always a surprise, and we look forward to welcoming people for the first time as well as our returning visitors to Luminate at Coombe. We are working towards becoming the world’s best festive light event and we work with exceptional talent in iconic locations.”

Ron Terry, group operations director at No Ordinary Hospitality, which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, said: “The experiences are always extremely high quality and popular with visitors of all ages with so much to see and do, and we are looking forward to seeing the trail return this November.”

Visitors are able to come along with their four-legged friends on dedicated dog-friendly nights and the trail is accessible for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs. There will also be evenings for those with Special Educational Needs.