Summer celebration in beautiful surroundings will help Rugby youth club
A summer celebration is being held in beautiful surroundings to raise vital funds for a Rugby youth club.
The Bradby Club’s annual garden party is being held at Bilton Grange Prep School by kind invitation of the Headmaster, Gareth Jones, on Saturday, June 7, from 2pm – 5pm.
It is being hosted by his wife, Jemma, and Amanda Parker-Jones, wife of the Headmaster of Rugby School.
Attractions include cream teas, bouncy castle, music, face-painting and magician.
Tickets prices: (which includes cream tea, sandwiches and cake) are £15 per adult (17 and over), £5 for 6 to 16 year olds; children 5 and under can attend free of charge.
Email [email protected] to secure tickets.