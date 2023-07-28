"From qualified coaching to free, structured play sessions at the borough's parks, we have plenty of opportunities to learn new skills and have fun with friends over the summer."

Fun sessions from table tennis to horse-riding are available to children in Rugby this summer.

The Summer Sport 2023 programme gives young people the chance to try a new sport or develop skills under the guidance of a qualified coach.

Rugby Borough Council’s Play Rangers bring free outdoor play sessions to the town’s parks throughout the school break.

Children can have a go at horse riding.

And the council's sport and recreation team celebrates August's National Play Day with a major free event at Whitehall Recreation Ground.

Summer Sport 2023 includes table tennis sessions at Hill Street Youth and Community Centre and a course at Draycote Water introducing youngsters to sailing.

A Professional Golf Association (PGA) coach tees off a three-day course at the Leam Valley Golf Centre, while a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) coach holds court at Harris Academy Sports Centre for a tennis training camp.

And Summer Sport 2023 also offers youngsters the chance to saddle-up for a horse riding school at Grandborough's Woodbine Stables.

Costs apply to all Summer Sport 2023 sessions. For more information and to book places online, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/summersport

The council's Play Rangers hold free play sessions every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the six week school break, visiting parks with a range of themed, fun activities.

Sessions take place at Caldecott Park and GEC Recreation Ground on Tuesdays, Hollowell Way, Brownsover, and Millennium Green on Wednesdays, and Cawston Grange Park and Long Lawford's King George V Field on Thursdays.

And National Play Day celebrations take place at Whitehall Rec on Wednesday 2 August, with a wide range of free fun and games on offer from 11am to 3pm.

For more information on National Play Day and the summer play sessions, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/summerplay

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The summer sport and play programme gives youngsters the chance to get outdoors and get active during the school break.