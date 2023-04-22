Teenage boy airlifted to hospital with head injuries after incident in Overslade

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy sustained head injuries in Rugby last night (April 21).

Emergency services were called to Overslade at around 8.30pm last night (Friday, April 21).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boy was airlifted to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His family have been informed.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Oliver Scarisbrick from Rugby CID, said: “The circumstances of these injuries are currently being investigated, but at this stage we believe the boy was involved in a physical altercation at some point yesterday afternoon.

“It is imperative that anyone who may have any information makes contact with us. As part of our investigation, we would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the park area near to Mellish Road and Buchanan Road between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday, and who may have seen or heard anything.

Advertisement

Advertisement