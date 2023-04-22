Register
Teenage boy airlifted to hospital with head injuries after incident in Overslade

Police are appealing for witnesses

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy sustained head injuries in Rugby last night (April 21).

Emergency services were called to Overslade at around 8.30pm last night (Friday, April 21).

The boy was airlifted to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His family have been informed.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Oliver Scarisbrick from Rugby CID, said: “The circumstances of these injuries are currently being investigated, but at this stage we believe the boy was involved in a physical altercation at some point yesterday afternoon.

“It is imperative that anyone who may have any information makes contact with us. As part of our investigation, we would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the park area near to Mellish Road and Buchanan Road between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday, and who may have seen or heard anything.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 349 of 21 April.”