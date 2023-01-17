Teenage boy 'heartbroken' after bike he helped pay for stolen by thieves in Rugby

Jay’s bike was taken from Harris School

The bike was taken from Harris School in Rugby.

A teenage boy who saved his pocket money to help buy the bike he uses for school has been left heartbroken after thieves stole it from his school in Rugby.

Jay Adams, 14, enjoyed his daily ten mile cycle to Harris School in Overslade Lane on the bright blue bike he helped pay for.

But he was heartbroken to find the £600 bike had been taken from the school grounds last Wednesday.

His mother, Jasmine said: “Jay is really upset. He absolutely adores his bike and enjoys riding it to school.

"It was secured well, but thieves cut through the lock.”

If you have any information, telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email [email protected]

