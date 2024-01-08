Teenage girl and two teenage boys plead guilty to manslaughter following the death of Nuneaton dog walker
A 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys have pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of a Nuneaton dog walker.
In April 2023, John Hackett was found dead in his Camp Hill Road home the day after being attacked by youths at Snow Hill Recreation Ground while walking his dog.
The attack shocked the community and, shortly after, the three young defendants were arrested.
And this morning, January 8, the three defendants – who cannot be named because of their age - pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “This vicious, appalling attack left John’s family and friends heartbroken, and the wider community shocked.
“Our thoughts remain with those closest to John at this incredibly difficult time.”
The three will be sentenced on Friday, March 15.
