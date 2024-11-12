'There is a way out with knife crime': Rugby campaign sees 50 blades handed in

Blades handed in to police during the launch of the Knife Free Rugby campaign have been taken to the British Ironwork Centre.

The bee monument - made up of thousands of guns and knives handed in during Greater Manchester Police's Forever Amnesty - was the centrepiece of the Knife Free Rugby launch.

Visitors saw the sculpture at Caldecott Park, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre and the Junction One Retail Park.

The campaign, launched by the Rugby Community Safety Partnership, secured funding from the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, and aims to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, Inspector Jack Zielinski, of Warwickshire Police, and Claire Baldwin, Rugby Borough Council's community safety team leader, with some of the blades handed in during the Knife Free Rugby campaign launch amnesty.

During the launch, the council's community wardens joined the Anti-Violence Bee on its tour and engaged directly with nearly 3,000 residents while speaking to many more in groups.

Visitors to the tour could take part in Virtual Decisions, a choice-led virtual reality experience which places young people in a realistic, real-life scenario.

And knife amnesty bins were taken to each stop on the tour, with nearly 50 blades handed in - ranging from a ceremonial sword and katana to zombie knives and carving knives.

All the blades handed in during the amnesty were recently taken to the British Ironwork Centre and Sculpture Park in Oswestry, where the centre's expert metalworkers plan to create a bespoke, Rugby-inspired sculpture from the knives.

The Rugby sculpture looks set to be the star attraction when the Knife Free Rugby campaign starts touring schools with Warwickshire Police's youth engagement team, and youth clubs and community organisations with the community wardens.

Cllr Claire Edwards, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, regulation and safety, said: "The summer launch was just the beginning for the Knife Free Rugby campaign and we want to build on the momentum created by the Anti-Violence Bee's visit to take the campaign's message into the heart of our schools and communities.

"The Rugby Community Safety Partnership's work focuses on safety and crime prevention, and the partnership has made tackling knife-related crime a strategic objective, with an emphasis on educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

"We've had a fantastic response to the campaign so far and we hope our residents carry on working with us towards a Knife Free Rugby."

The Rugby Community Safety Partnership comprises a number of public sector organisations, including Rugby Borough Council, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Police.

The Knife Free Rugby campaign supports the police's Operation Talkative, which encourages the public to report information about anyone suspected of carrying a knife.

The campaign also promotes Fearless, a new service launched by Crimestoppers which allows 11 to 16-year-olds to pass on information about crime anonymously.

For more information on Knife Free Rugby, Operation Talkative and Fearless, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/KnifeFreeRugby

Warwickshire Police's Rugby Inspector Jack Zielinski said: "Thankfully, knife crime is relatively rare in Rugby, but as police officers we know all too well just how much of a tragedy it is when there is such an incident in our town.

"That's why we have been very happy to support the Community Safety Partnership and Rugby Borough Council with their brilliant efforts to get out and about in our communities and spread some positive messages.

"We want young people involved in knife crime to know that there is a way out and the support is there when they're ready to take that step forward."

Cllr Noreen New, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for communities and homes, regulation and safety, said: "The Knife Free Rugby campaign is an innovative way to help engage young people which will hopefully help to keep them safe from harm.

"The Rugby-inspired sculpture will help the campaign deliver a thought-provoking message."