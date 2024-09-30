These paw-some postbox toppers in Cawston will help save dogs from death row
Crafty ladies at Cawston Grange WI Lite have added some new animals to the community.
These colourful paw-some pups were created by members of the group to help raise money for Pawprints dog rescue.
The Rugby charity saves stray dogs from being put down.
Suzanne Polton, of Cawston Grange WI Lite, said lots of people have been enjoying the knits.
She said: “The Pawprints one can be found in Calveston Drive, Cawston and we also have an Air Ambulance one on Gérard Drive, again in Cawston.”
They are grateful for donations – however big or small. Visit https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_i
