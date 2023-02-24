Three new theatre directors achieve dream of bringing plays and musicals to life on Rugby stage

Auditions for Ladies Day and Sweeney Todd take place on March 4 and March 11

Three new Rugby Theatre directors have achieved their dream of bringing plays and musicals to life on stage.

Wendy Kay, Bev Avis-Dakin and Tim Sell completed the theatre's director course in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed them making their directing debut.

Actting artistic director Emma Bright said: “Rugby Theatre is run entirely by volunteers, and this includes our highly talented show director team.

Thrill of Love rehearsals.

“A show director nurtures a show from page to stage, and this year we have three new team members who are bringing their choice of show to our stage. We are super excited to not only enjoy the diverse creativity new people bring, but also to watch as our newest recruits develop and add to our ever-growing programme.”

Wendy Kay is up first, directing The Thrill of Love this March. Set in 1955, The Thrill of Love is the true story of self-styled ‘blonde bombshell’ Ruth Ellis, who was the last woman to be hanged in Great Britain.

Bev Avis-Dakin is directing Ladies Day, an exuberant comedy about four women from the Hull fish docks on a trip to the races, to be staged in September. And for musical fans, Tim Sell will direct Sweeney Todd, the bloodthirsty revenge of a London barber, in October.

Auditions for Ladies Day and Sweeney Todd take place on March 4 and March 11.

Thrill of Love rehearsal.

For more information about the auditions or future shows, visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk

Tim Sell.

Bev Avis-Dakin