'Thrown out like trash': Rescuers save puppy dumped in rubbish bin at motorway services in Rugby

An adorable little puppy was found dumped in a rubbish bin in Rugby.

The 13-week-old girl stayed alive by eating items people had thrown away at the Moto Services.

Anita Twigger, founder of Pawprints Dog Rescue, said: “The people - or person - responsible for throwing this beautiful angel into the trash, shame on you. You don't deserve to share our world quite frankly.”

Vera was left to die in a rubbish bin.

The pup, a Jack Russell cross Chihuahua, now called Vera, is slowly getting back on her paws.

"She was suffering from a swollen belly, having ingested various items of rubbish, and her tiny stomach was burdened with worms,” Anita added.

“How any human being can be this callous is beyond us.”

Vera spent crucial days at the vet and pound before being moved to Pawprints' care.

Sleeping Vera is now in safe hands.

Anita said: “She has shown so much strength throughout this time and is thankfully, now on the road to recovery.”

The charity founder is appealing for people to support Vera on her road to recovery.

She went on: “Your donation will contribute to rescue dogs’ medical assessments, vaccinations, and finding loving foster or adoptive homes where they can heal both physically and emotionally.

“Every pound makes a difference in transforming these stories of despair into tales of hope.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/throw-a-lifeline