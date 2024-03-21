Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a young dad who died following a road collision near Lutterworth.

The family of Jordan Green, 29, said he was an ‘amazing daddy to his two little girls’.

Jordan was a rear seat passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A5199 Welford Road near to the junction with Station Road in Husbands Bosworth.

Jordan Green.

Following the incident around 12.30pm on Friday (March 15), Jordan was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

In tribute to him, his family said: "Jordan was the kindest funniest soul that ever existed. He would light up a room when he’d walk into it, put a smile on your face whenever you were feeling down.

“He was a loving son, brother, and uncle to his niece but also an amazing daddy to his two little girls. He loved his cars and bikes and was a proper adrenaline junkie.”

The front seat passenger in the Corsa, a man in his 20s, continues to be treated in hospital for possible life changing injuries sustained in the collision.

The drivers of both vehicles – also men in their 20s – also remain in hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A passenger in the Vivaro, a man in his 40s, also attended hospital but has since been discharged.

An investigation into the full circumstances of the collision remain ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.