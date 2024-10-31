Trick or treat? Prepare for night of frightfully good Halloween fun in Rugby
Wez Woodcock is a big fan of October 31.
He has gone all out again and dressed up his house in Acacia Grove, Rugby.
You may remember his creation of Zombie Barbie last year.
This year’s theme is the ‘Coco’ film and visitors to his street have been admiring his work.
He said: “It takes a lot of time and effort to make a Wez Halloween, but it’s so worth it.
"I’ve wanted to do the Coco theme for years and finally got to do it in 2024. Happy Halloween everyone!”
Take a trip to Square Coffee in Dunchurch if you like Beetlejuice. Also, keep an eye out for Michael Myers and Ghost Face of Rugby.
There’s plenty of events taking place in the borough. We’ve included a link in the comments.
Take care and remember not everyone wants to be visited by trick or treaters, so be respectful and have fun.
.