Triumphant year for college students in Rugby as A-Level results revealed

Rugby College student Samuel Canham celebrates his grades.

The 18-year-old achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* in Engineering.

Samuel, from Northampton, is set to begin a three-year apprenticeship at Cummins’ Daventry production facility, making high horsepower engines for the power generation, mining and rail sectors.

He said: “I couldn’t have done any better, so I’m absolutely delighted! Engineering has fascinated me from an early age – and I have a real love for cars and the production process for all of the component parts.

“The course was really good and thoroughly enjoyable. I’ve made some good friends and had some great teachers supporting me.

“I learned a great deal about how engineering can be applied to everyday life, which has benefitted me in my work experience with my uncle’s business MD Electro Mechanics, where I’ve been involved in car restoration, breakdown support and other call outs.

“I can’t wait to start at Cummins at the start of September.

Southam College students achieved the schools best ever 'A' level and Level 3 B-Tec results. Over 41% of grades were A*-A and 69% A*-B. 100% of the 143 pupils achieved an A*E pass rate.

Particular congratulations go to Jay Hilton (4 A* Grades) and Alexandra Zamfir, Ana Lovett, William Andrews (all with 3 A* Grades).