Triumphant year for college students in Rugby as A-Level results revealed
The accelerator has been well and truly pressed by Rugby College student Samuel Canham, who has achieved great results that set him up for a career in cars.
The 18-year-old achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* in Engineering.
Samuel, from Northampton, is set to begin a three-year apprenticeship at Cummins’ Daventry production facility, making high horsepower engines for the power generation, mining and rail sectors.
He said: “I couldn’t have done any better, so I’m absolutely delighted! Engineering has fascinated me from an early age – and I have a real love for cars and the production process for all of the component parts.
“The course was really good and thoroughly enjoyable. I’ve made some good friends and had some great teachers supporting me.
“I learned a great deal about how engineering can be applied to everyday life, which has benefitted me in my work experience with my uncle’s business MD Electro Mechanics, where I’ve been involved in car restoration, breakdown support and other call outs.
“I can’t wait to start at Cummins at the start of September.
Southam College students achieved the schools best ever 'A' level and Level 3 B-Tec results. Over 41% of grades were A*-A and 69% A*-B. 100% of the 143 pupils achieved an A*E pass rate.
Particular congratulations go to Jay Hilton (4 A* Grades) and Alexandra Zamfir, Ana Lovett, William Andrews (all with 3 A* Grades).
Headteacher Ranjit Samra said: “With the support of our amazing staff and parents/carers pupils have been able to fulfil their potential and set themselves up for amazing futures. We could not be prouder of them.”