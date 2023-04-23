A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Two teenagers have sadly died following a road collision near Shipston yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm to a two vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16 year-old girl from the Fiesta, who were both airlifted to hospital, have since sadly passed away. Their next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three occupants from the Fiat – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

Crews from both West Midlands Ambulance and South Western Ambulance Services were sent to the scene. In total four air ambulances (two from Midlands Air Ambulance, The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance), six ambulances (four from WMAS and two from SWAST), three paramedic officers and two senior paramedic officers from WMAS were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars with very significant damage.

“There were four teenagers in the first car – three men and a woman – who were all left with life threatening injuries. All four received advanced trauma care from the enhanced care teams on the air ambulances.

“A man and women were separately airlifted to the major trauma centre (MTC) at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. A second man was airlifted to the MTC at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW). A fourth man was taken by road to UHCW with a doctor from one of the air ambulances travelling with the ambulance crew.

“There was a woman and two children (one boy and one girl) in the second car. All three were taken to the John Radcliffe by ambulance with serious injuries.”

“An eight patient, a man, who was at the scene collapsed due to a medical condition. He was assessed and treated at the scene before being discharged.”

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”