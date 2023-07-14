Unforgettable night at Benn Hall as Rugby's Got Talent acts set stage on fire

Rugby’s Got Talent judges were blown away by the latest acts in the spotlight at the Benn Hall last night (Thursday).

They had the tough decision of choosing three more acts to go through to next week’s grand final.

There was a special guest appearance by Ezza Brianna, who won last year’s RGT.

Thea got through at this week's comptition.

Organisers said she dazzled the crowd with her performance.

David Head, one of the RGT organisers, said: "We were blown away by the quality of the semi finalists and would like to say a huge congratulations to all those who have made it through to the grand final next week.

"The Benn Hall looks fantastic with the full sound, light and judging panel experience giving our entrants a huge opportunity to shine - and enjoy themselves.”

Tickets for the event, which once again takes place at the Benn Hall, are £7.50 on the door. They can also be purchased in advance at rugbysgottalent.org.uk Doors open at 7pm.

Lizelle got through at this week's competition.

The final will be hosted by BBC radio presenter Dan Sambell.

David added: “Check our social media for the latest and get ready to be amazed at next week’s Rugby’s Got Talent.”

RGT is organised by Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore and sponsored by Come Home To Houlton. The winner gets £300 plus appearances at Rugby Music Festival, Rugby Christmas lights switch-on, and Rugby Theatre.