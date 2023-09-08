Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don’t drag your heels if you want to see Kinky Boots in Rugby.

This larger than life, upbeat musical is a celebration of diversity and differences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinky Boots is Five Star Theatre’s final musical of the calendar year after the huge success of The Phantom of the Opera and Calendar Girls, with both shows achieving sell-out audiences and high-praise.

Some of the cast of Kinky Boots. Picture: Shane Kenny-Costello

The show takes place at the Benn Hall from September 21-23.

Set in Northampton, the show has delighted audiences across the world, showing each and every audience member that the most unlikely of partnerships can form

the most beautiful and successful partnerships.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, the show was in receipt of the Best Musical award at the 2013 Tony awards.

It follows the story of Charlie Price and his mission to continue the legacy of his father’s name, as the owner of a shoe factory. Charlie inherits the factory as a young businessman ready to take over the world, however during hard times, is forced to give up his London lifestyle dreams when the factory begins to struggle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie unexpectedly meets Lola, a drag queen in the entertainment industry, in desperate need of a stiletto sturdy enough to be worn by a male.

After a few expected disagreements, this unexpected partnership turns out to be strong enough to take on the world when the duo find themselves with a pair of boots so fabulous, only the Milan catwalk is good enough to showcase them.

For more information about Kinky Boots and Five Star Theatre, visit www.fivestartheatre.co.uk