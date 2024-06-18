Update: Boy reported missing in the Stockton and Southam area has now been found
A boy who was reported missing in the Stockton and Southam area has now been found.
Police put out an appeal yesterday (Tuesday) to find 13-year-old Jeremiah Wing-Burke – and officers have now confirmed that he has been found.
"Thank you to all who shared our earlier appeal,” said Warwickshire Police.
“We're pleased to confirm he's been found safe and well.”
