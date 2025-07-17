Vibrant celebration of creativity is lighting up Rugby art gallery

A vibrant celebration of creativity is lighting up ‘The Balcony Gallery’ at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Future Faces’ exhibition offers a powerful and personal glimpse into the minds of the town’s next generation of artists.

Showcasing 25 unique self-portraits, the collection highlights the talent of local 8 to 16-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through a wonderful variety of mediums, from detailed sketches to bold paintings. These artworks do more than just capture a likeness; they reflect what it means to be a young person in Rugby today. Each piece tells a story, offering a window into the unique personalities, dreams, and perspectives that shape our community's future.

Rugby Art Gallery & Museums’ exhibition, Future Faces, showcases talented young artists’ work.

The exhibition, which marks the gallery's 25th anniversary, has already been a great celebration. A recent award ceremony saw a fantastic turnout as proud parents, guardians, and residents gathered to support the emerging artists and congratulate the winners on their outstanding work: Reyansh Gowin Tirupathi (Years 3 & 4); Varun Premkumar (Years 5 & 6); Georgia Stanley (Years 7 & 8); Oliver F (Years 9 and above).

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Rugby Borough Council’s Labour group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: “This exhibition has been a great way to highlight young local talent. We received a range of submissions in various styles and techniques. Congratulations to all the young artists who submitted their pieces, and to the chosen winners.”

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council’s Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: “It’s wonderful to see the creativity and imagination of young people in Rugby. Well done to everyone who contributed to the exhibition.” Visit www.ragm.co.uk/future-faces or www.ragm.co.uk/whatson