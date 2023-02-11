Warwickshire Police say the missing Stratford man has now been found.
Police have praised people for their help with the appeal, launched earlier this afternoon (Saturday, February 11), after Nicholas Ward was reported missing.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “Thank you to everyone who shared an earlier appeal to locate missing Stratford man Nicholas Ward.
“We're happy to report he's been found.”
