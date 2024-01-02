"We are all heartbroken" - Rugby Mayor pays tribute to much-loved husband who died just before Christmas

“Brendan was my best friend and always supported me in everything I did. He loved to torment me when I was taking myself too seriously”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke has paid tribute to her husband and ‘best friend’ who died suddenly just before Christmas.

Maggie first met Brendan when she was 13 and said she loved him from the moment she saw him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was by Brendan’s side when he passed away on December 22, leaving his family and friends ‘heartbroken’.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with Brendan.

Maggie said: "I first met Brendan when I was 13 years of age and loved him from the first moment I saw him.

"Brendan and I were married in New York on December 12, 2002, and we were together for 32 years in total.”

They dated for a short while when they were both 18 before going their separate ways until joining together again 19 years later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maggie went on: “Brendan has always been my best friend, we went out together, shared friends, loved our holidays in our motor home and travelling the world together.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with Brendan.

“We have had some amazing journeys and travelled to many incredible places.”

Brendan was born in Galway – on the West Coast of Ireland on May 25 1954 - to Joe and Maureen.

He was the eldest of five siblings and the family moved to Rugby when he was two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brendan had a long and successful career in business and finance. His first job was a commercial apprenticeship with the Chrysler Motor Company in Coventry (later becoming Peugeot). After several years he then he moved to Cummins, one of the world’s largest engine manufacturers, where he worked in the Daventry plant for many years until he retired.

Brendan O'Rourke.

At Cummins he was a widely liked and respected colleague and manager and served for many years as a Pension Trustee.

"Our family has always been at the heart of everything we do and we have had some amazing family holidays in Ireland and Turkey,” Maggie said.

“We have a shared Irish heritage and had our best times in Ireland, with the Brendan’s main priority being to find the local pub that served the best Guinness and of course bacon and cabbage dinners. We loved a bit of ‘diddly dee’ music as Brendan would call it.”

She said Brendan was her best friend.

“He always supported me in everything I did,” Maggie added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He loved to torment me when I was taking myself too seriously. Every morning when we woke up together we’d always start the day with a bit of banter between us.”

Brendan loved music and comedy. He was a lifelong Coventry City Football Club fan and supporter and regularly went to games with a group of his close friends. Brendan’s passion for football started early and he was a competent player in his younger days.

He also loved the game of Rugby and often went to see England and Ireland play at Twickenham, Murrayfield and Croke Park.

“Brendan was such great fun and had a real sense of humour and sense of mischief,” added Maggie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was also ready to stand up and fight for those he cared for and what he believed in. He was political and his politics grew out of his love and compassion for others.”

Brendan was proud to be the Mayor Consort and support his wife in her Mayoral duties. Brendan was often heard saying how much he enjoyed this work as it exposed him to the kindness and generosity of others across all walks of life.

Between them, Maggie and Brendan have four children and children grandchildren; son Joe, and daughter in law Sam, grandchildren Faye and Harry; stepchildren Annie Allen, husband Craig and their daughter Erin; Jo Billings, husband Chris and their son and daughter Harrison and Molly; John Hall and partner Claire.

Maggie said: “Brendan was one of life’s true gentleman and we shall all miss him terribly.”