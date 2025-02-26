'We are thrilled that Rugby has been recognised': Library makes competition finals

Rugby Library has made it to the finals of a prestigious competition.

Staff at Rugby, Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries are delighted to be selected as finalists for Library of the Year at The British Book Awards 2025.

The three libraries, which are part of Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service, are among 36 finalists across the country to be selected for the award.

Rugby Library, and Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries grouped together, are two finalists amongst just four selected from the Midlands region.

One winner from each region will be announced on Wednesday, March 12, and the overall winner will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony in May.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “We are thrilled that Rugby, Stratford-upon-Avon, and Alcester libraries have all been recognised as finalists for Library of the Year 2025. I would like to extend my congratulations to all our staff that work so hard to deliver such an enriching and vibrant library service offer.

“Warwickshire Libraries are warm and welcoming spaces across the county that provide an incredible range of resources and activities for everyone, which are free to access through a no-cost membership. They play an important role in our communities to bring people together, share knowledge, encourage creativity, and support with residents’ needs, and it is fantastic that the work of Warwickshire Libraries is being recognised in this way."