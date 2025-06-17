Weird and wonderful characters descend on village for annual festival in Crick

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 09:11 BST
Scary looking characters are popping up in Crick.

Visitors to Crick Scarecrow and Music Festival wil be treated to more than 50 weird and wonderful displays next month.

The festival, now in its 16th year, is being held on July 12-13.

Alongside the scarecrow trail around the village, there will be a live music festival, children’s rides, bars, barbecue, food vendors, stalls, alpacas, heritage bus rides, Morris Dancers, ARIA – Amphibian, Reptile and Insect Association and dog show.

Head to Crick to enjoy the scarecrows.

Jessica Sheppard, who is one of the volunteers, said: “Bringing together thousands of people across the area for a weekend of family fun, live music and community spirit, this event has a strong fundraising focus and has raised over £60,000 for local charities and community groups in the last three years alone.”

To find out more, visit www.crickfestival.co.uk

