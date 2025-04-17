'We'll be a hive of activity throughout the holiday': Creative fun for children in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum has a packed programme of creative fun for the school Easter holidays.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue's latest exhibition, Beyond the Canvas - A Celebration of British Sculpture from The Ingram Collection, has inspired the holiday programme of craft workshops and fun activities, which runs until Saturday, April 26.

Children can turn junk into model masterpieces at workshops taking place on Tuesday, April 22, working with a range of recycled materials to design and build a unique monochrome sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Sculpture/Little Sculpture Relaxed Hour runs from 10.30am to 11.30am and allows visitors to explore the Beyond the Canvas exhibition in a calm, relaxing environment while also contributing to the giant collaborative sculpture in the activity space.

Children get creative.

Phoebe Hilton, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior learning and engagement officer, said: "We're looking forward to launching our Easter holiday programme, which takes inspiration from the Beyond the Canvas exhibition and encourages children to create, learn, enjoy and discover.

"With limited places available at each workshop, it's best to book early to avoid disappointment, but we'll be a hive of activity throughout the holiday so everyone's welcome to drop in and explore our exhibitions and activities."

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all workshops and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places at workshops can be booked by calling Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217 or online at www.ragm.co.uk/holidayfun

For more information about events and exhibitions at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk