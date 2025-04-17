'We'll be a hive of activity throughout the holiday': Creative fun for children in Rugby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The venue's latest exhibition, Beyond the Canvas - A Celebration of British Sculpture from The Ingram Collection, has inspired the holiday programme of craft workshops and fun activities, which runs until Saturday, April 26.
Children can turn junk into model masterpieces at workshops taking place on Tuesday, April 22, working with a range of recycled materials to design and build a unique monochrome sculpture.
The Big Sculpture/Little Sculpture Relaxed Hour runs from 10.30am to 11.30am and allows visitors to explore the Beyond the Canvas exhibition in a calm, relaxing environment while also contributing to the giant collaborative sculpture in the activity space.
Phoebe Hilton, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior learning and engagement officer, said: "We're looking forward to launching our Easter holiday programme, which takes inspiration from the Beyond the Canvas exhibition and encourages children to create, learn, enjoy and discover.
"With limited places available at each workshop, it's best to book early to avoid disappointment, but we'll be a hive of activity throughout the holiday so everyone's welcome to drop in and explore our exhibitions and activities."
Children must be accompanied by an adult at all workshops and activities.
Places at workshops can be booked by calling Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217 or online at www.ragm.co.uk/holidayfun
For more information about events and exhibitions at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.