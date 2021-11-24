We're dreaming of a Winchcombe Christmas - here's why you need to head to magical retreat

Jess' Bach is the stuff of fairytales.

When I say owners Jo and Steve Carroll have thought of everything, I mean they have thought of everything.

The idyllic setting at Uper Tysoe is difficult to describe. It’s not a meadow, yet not a forest, with a scattering of trees providing shade and shelter but still ample open space to make it feel like the perfect retreat.

We were lucky enough to spend our last visit in Will's Treehouse.

Cheers from the hot tub.

How could they possibly top that?

They did.

This time we stayed in the newest lodge - Jess' Tree Bach. It's a quirky yet stylish lodge perfect for a family or four or indeed for couples on a romantic getaway.

It was like a state-of-the-art build fresh off Grand Designs with contemporary decor, luxurious bathroom and fully-equipped kitchen, complete with a delicious homemade welcome basket made up of fresh milk, fruit and the most delicious cake.

A view from the terrace.

Outside on the deck, we certainly made use of the barbecue and had a romantic dinner for two under the stars - after a long dip in the Bluetooth enabled hot tub, of course.

The master bedroom is home to a sumptuous superking bed. This might not be to everyone's taste, but the accommodation two 'his and hers' bath tubs that sit under the electric skylight.

A telescope is provided should guests fancy a spot of star gazing from the comfort of their room. Hidden cabin bunk beds give the option for additional accommodation for children. We commented how magical the beds would seem to children.

Children will love the slide which leads out into the woodland, giving tired parents the chance to enjoy a glass of fizz on the terrace. It has an outdoor pizza oven, great for little ones who like to make their own with mum and dad.

I've never slept in a bed this big before.

Out one night stay was on a chilly November afternoon and evening, so we were thrilled that Jess' Tree Bach was warm and toasty with thermastat-controlled radiators.

Surrounded by a working farm, Winchcombe Farm lies beneath the famous battlefield landmark of Edgehill and is just a stone's throw from Stratford upon Avon and picturesque Cotswold villages including Broadway and Stow on the Wold.

My partner and I both said it would be the perfect place to celebrate Christmas.

There is one problem with Winchcombe Farm that I have to share, a night's stay is never enough...

Just look at that view.

For more information visit www.winchcombefarm.co.uk, telephone 01295 680190, email [email protected]