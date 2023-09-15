Our gallery will feature scruffy ones, cute ones, funny ones, beautiful ones

OK, we've had Rugby’s back to school photos, now it's time to see your four legged 'children'.

We're approaching National Dog Week, so we want to see your best photos of dogs - scruffy ones, cute ones, funny ones.

National Dog Week is a yearly celebration held from September 20 to September 27 to show our gratitude for our beloved dogs.