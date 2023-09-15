Register
We've had back to school photos in Rugby...now show us your lovely doggies

Our gallery will feature scruffy ones, cute ones, funny ones, beautiful ones
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
OK, we've had Rugby’s back to school photos, now it's time to see your four legged 'children'.

We're approaching National Dog Week, so we want to see your best photos of dogs - scruffy ones, cute ones, funny ones.

National Dog Week is a yearly celebration held from September 20 to September 27 to show our gratitude for our beloved dogs.

Post below or email to lucie.gre[email protected] to feature your dog in our picture gallery.

