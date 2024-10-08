What's on in Rugby this Halloween? Prepare for a frightfully fun monster mash up this spooky season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spooky season is nearly upon us, so we’ve compiled a chilling collection of events to get you in the Halloween mood.

There’s plenty of ghoulish goings on in the borough for all ages to help you have frightfully fun time.

Face-painting at Rugby Central shopping centre on Thursday, October 31, from 11am – 3pm.

Shine A Light's Halloween Party, Rugby Central, Thursday, October 31.

We dusted down our archives and found this spooky picture. It was sent in by Nita Mistry.

Fun-packed Halloween party, with party games, yummy food, pumpkin carving and best dressed competition, from 4pm – 6pm.

Halloween Party on October 26 raising funds for Our Jay Foundation at Yum Yum World, High Street, Rugby, for children, from 5pm-8pm, followed by a Halloween party for adults.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Yum Yum World with prizes for best fancy dress.

The children’s party is just £5 for the whole family, and the adults after party is a donation to OurJay.

Music by Solid Bond - Acoustic Band and DJ Simon Hands. Fully stocked bar for adults party)

Halloween Trail at Draycote Water, from Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 2, from 10am - 4pm.

Guests are invited to pick up a £3 trail sheet from the visitor hub.

Old Warty's Halloween Family Fun Night at Ryton Pools Country Park, Saturday, October 26, from 6.30pm. Join Warty and her friends for a host of fun family frights, activities and a spooky train ride.

Halloween in the Forest, Brandon Marsh, on Monday, October 28, from 11.15am – 12.15pm.

Make magic potions and learn which animals are brave enough to be out and about on Halloween.

This session is aimed at primary aged children. Booking is essential. Telephone 02476 302912.

Halloween party at Thurlaston Meadows Care Home on October 31, with special guests Hocus Pocus witches - Winifred, Mary and Sarah.

Family friendly event with lots of games; pass the pumpkin, monster musical statues, hook a bat, apple bobbing, pin the tail on the black cat, temporary tattoo stall* and more. Buffet and prizes for the best dressed and photo booth with the witches.

Tickets are £3 per person from (01788) 522405.

Add your event here or by emailing [email protected]