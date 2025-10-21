"You don't have to be perfect to be loved": Rugby author's rescue dog inspires children's book

A Rugby filmmaker came up with a paw-fect way to help children and raise vital funds for a dog rescue charity.

Author Gail Downey has published a children’s book based on the story of her rescue dog, a Jack Russell Terrier called Tinie.

She wrote the story to help young people understand that you don’t have to be perfect to be loved.

The book, The Big Adventures of Tinie, will help raise money for the Rugby based dog rescue charity Pawprints.

It tells how, when Tinie was abandoned in a park, she wonders what she has done wrong.

But with the help of the animal friends she makes, she discovers she is not a ‘bad’ dog and what she needs is an understanding and loving home.

Gail said: “It is hard for children to navigate friendships and family dynamics – particularly nowadays. I want them to understand that just because one person or a group of people don’t want to be with you, it doesn’t mean it’s your fault.

“Tinie was rejected by her previous owners but in the end she found someone who didn’t care that she wasn’t perfect. In fact, she is perfect. Perfect for me.”

Anita Twigger, Pawprints CEO said: “We are so excited and honoured to be collaborating with lovely Gail and Whirlwind Productions. Gail is a long-standing supporter of ours and previously has created a wonderful film for Pawprints Dog Rescue to help spread awareness about the work we do, so we were thrilled when she got in touch about her incredible book.

"We are so blown away that a portion of the proceeds made from this book will go towards helping our rescue dogs. The Big Adventures of Tinie really is a must-read (not only for kids, but for adults too!) and we are certain you’ll love it.

The book is available via Pawprints Charity Shop in Grand Central Shopping Centre, 6 Manning Walk, Rugby, and through Gail’s website https://www.whirlwindproductions.co.uk/the-big-adventures-of-tinie/ Each book sold supports a rescue dog.

It is also available at Hunts Bookshop at 9 High Street, Rugby.

To find out more about Pawprints, visit www.pawprintsdogrescue.org

If you would like Gail to do a reading of the book for a group of children email [email protected] and mark the email Tinie Reading.