The three Rotary Clubs of Rugby joint Youth Committee held their 2023 Young Artist competition & Exhibition at St Andrew’s Church.

Students from Avon Valley School, Bilton School, Brooke School, Houlton, Lawrence Sheriff, and Rugby High, took part in the competition.

The winning pictures.

More than 50 budding young artists took part in the competition, which was made up of four categories; Key Stage 3, GCSE, A level and the popular Public Vote.

The professional judges Judy Haslam-Jones, Eric Gaskell and Sue Hayes had a difficult job to judge on all the technical details of the art work according to age.

Around 350 people voted for their favourite piece, resulting in more than 1,000 votes to collate in the Public Vote section.

The winners were James Speed, Lawrence Sheriff School (Key stage 3 Winner); Jayden Jones-Martinazzi, Avon Valley School (GCSE Winner); Holly Atkin, Rugby High School (A Level Winner) Harry Bayliss, Lawrence Sheriff School (Public Vote Winner).

The winning entries.

Pauline Kimber, who is one of the competition organisers said: “Rotary would like to thank the students for taking part, the tutors for their encouragement, St Andrew;s Church for allowing us to use such a wonderful venue, the judges for their time and knowledge and the general public for supporting the students.