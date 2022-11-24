13 schools showcased solos, duets, trios and troupes

Young performers lit up the stage during a four day dance festival in Rugby.

Schools from several counties took part in Jaide’s Stage Dance Festival over two weekends.

They impressed judges and guests with non-stop performances at Ashlawn School over the last two weeks.

Thirteen schools showcased their solos, duets, trios and troupes wearing a stunning array of costumes.

Their smiles beamed as they danced their hearts out in the hope of winning a medal and/or a trophy.

The event ended with a huge trophy presentation to the winners of all sections, awarded by a professional industry adjudicator together with her own personal choices.

Jaide said: “I am super proud of my ‘Commitment Class’ students who performed amazingly over the two weekends - many of whom were participating for the very first time. They have worked really hard.

"I am also absolutely chuffed to bits that we also won an array of medals and trophies; probably one of our most successful festivals to date.”

Jaide praised all the organisers and participants of the festival.

“I just want to extend a huge thank you to not only my mum, Sandra Ellery, who organised the event, but to my amazing students for all their hard work,” she added.

"I’d also like to say a massive thank you to so many of our parent volunteers who really gave up so much of their time to ensure the festival ran smoothly. We have received lots of lovely feedback and comments and overall I can’t be more proud - I am literally on cloud nine.”

1. Pretty in pink Primary Classical: So This is Love. Photo: JSS Photo Sales

2. Tap sensations Junior tap dancers. Photo: JSS Photo Sales

3. Visions in blue Neverland performers. Photo: JSS Photo Sales

4. Tall order Dancers form a tower. Photo: JSS Photo Sales