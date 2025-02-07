Young Rugby artists get creative for Children's Mental Health Week

Young artists in Rugby have let their creative juices flow to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Pupils at Bawnmore Community Infant School took part in workshops run by Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's learning and engagement team.

The workshops explored the mental health benefits of creativity and the arts, with each workshop inspired by artists featured in the Rugby Collection of contemporary art.

Reception class pupils created mixed media pop art in the manner of Piet Mondrian and Edward Paolozzi, while pre-school pupils took inspiration from Elizabeth McAlpine, spraying fabric and coffee filters to create mesmerising designs.

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum is supporting Children's Mental Health Week.

Year One pupils made 'balance' sculptures inspired by Barbara Hepworth, while Year Two pupils created collages celebrating the distinctive style of LS Lowry.

A selection of works created at the workshops has now gone on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's community space in the venue's foyer to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

Launched by children's mental health charity Place2Be, this year's Children's Mental Health Week has the theme 'Know Yourself, Grow Yourself' and aims to encourage young people to embrace self-awareness and develop the resilience to overcome life's challenges.

Phoebe Hilton, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior learning and engagement officer, said a number of studies had demonstrated a link between creativity and the arts with increased mental wellbeing - including boosting the body's release of the 'happy hormone' dopamine.

"Studies have also highlighted the benefits of creativity specifically for children, improving social and observational skills, reducing hyperactivity, and building self-confidence and empathy," she said.

"Creativity also gives children an outlet to express ideas and explore emotions, while reducing stress, which supports mental wellbeing and has a positive impact on day-to-day life."

The pupils' work remains on display in the Little Elborow Street venue's community space until Sunday, March 2. Visit www.ragm.co.uk