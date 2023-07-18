Young Rugby writers inspired by theme of 'peace' for Rotary competition

Budding authors were inspired by the theme of ‘peace’ for this year’s Rugby Rotary Young Writer Competition with the winners’ work now on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.
The annual competition encourages writers to create imaginative and creative poetry or prose.
Open to all schools and colleges in the borough, the competition caters for three age groups - junior (up to and including ten years-old), intermediate (11 to 13-years-old) and senior (14 to 17-years-old).
During the competition, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum invited young writers to workshops with professional writer and Coventry Poet Laurette, Emilie Lauren Jones.
And all the winners were invited to Rugby Town Hall by Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke to receive certificates in the Mayor's Parlour.
Oliver Hedditch, of Lawrence Sheriff School, won the senior prize, while fellow Sheriff pupil Dexter Robinson took the intermediate honours.
Bilton Junior School's Akinnayajo Kinniya won the junior prize, and both Akinnayajo and Oliver made it a double success at the district stage of the competition, winning the Heart of England top prizes to secure a place in the national final later this year.
All the winning pieces have now gone on display in the foyer at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, and can be viewed until Sunday, July 30.Cllr O'Rourke said: "It's a remarkable feat for Rugby to produce the winners of both the senior and junior age categories at the Heart of England district final, contested by more than 50 local Rotary Clubs across the West Midlands, Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire."