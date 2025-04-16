Fish and chips is a meal that Brits have enjoyed for many years, and it has remained one of the most popular and traditional dishes in the UK.
For those in Warwickshire, there are plenty of incredible establishments offering up a delicious plate of fish and chips.
We analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine the top 12 fish and chip spots in Warwickshire.
1. The Bluebell at Henley-in-Arden, Henley-in-Arden
The Bluebell at Henley-in-Arden has a 5* rating from 348 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Such a wonderful lunch! The food (I had the fish and chips) was perfection and my friends were equally satisfied! The owner is a delight and takes personal responsibility to make sure every detail is just as it should be! Easy to recommend The Bluebell for any meal!” | Tripadvisor
2. Loxley’s Restaurant and Wine Bar, Stratford-upon-Avon
Loxley’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Stratford-upon-Avon has a 4.7* rating from 6,631 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The best cooked fish and chips ever, hot tasty and superb quality. Great service and sensible prices.” | Tripadvisor
3. White Hart Inn, Leamington Spa
White Hart Inn in Leamington Spa has a 4.6* rating from 1,207 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Recently visited with my husband for food. The fish and chips were cooked to perfection, mouth watering. We were made to feel very welcome and all the staff were lovely. The view from the garden in the sun is stunning and perfect for summer drinks.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Merrie Lion, Fenny Compton
The Merrie Lion in Fenny Compton has a 4.7* rating from 277 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, fresh and well cooked ( burgers, fish and chips), good choices of beer. Cosy pub. Good waitressing (smiling, talking…). Dogs more than welcome. Loved it.” | Tripadvisor
