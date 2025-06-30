The 11 best places to dine al-fresco in Leamington Spa - according to Tripadvisor customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:56 BST

Enjoy a plate of good food in the sunshine ☀️

As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Leamington Spa, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in the town - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1. Herb, Clarendon Avenue

Herb in Clarendon Avenue has a 5* rating from 242 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Beautiful restaurant with lovely staff and delicious food. We arrived as a group of eight, and were served by Suchith. Excellent experience, I would love to come again!” | Tripadvisor-Herb

2. Cinda’s Kitchen, Parade Royal

Cinda’s Kitchen on Parade Royal has a 4.9* rating from 274 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Stopped in here for a lunch, the welcome was very friendly, the food was gorgeous and authentic, lovely lunch and would visit again.” | Tripadvisor-RibbitBoy

3. Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, Parade

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana on Parade has a 4.9* rating from 151 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Food was absolutely amazing!! 100% recommend! Armaan who served us was very nice and they were really thoughtful bringing me a birthday brownie. Great experience!” | Tripadvisor-Hazel Mann

4. The Windmill Inn, Tachbrook Road

The Windmill Inn on Tachbrook Road has a 4.7* rating from 531 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great spot, lots of veggie and vegan options which is much appreciated and the staff is very friendly. Nice atmosphere as well!” | Tripadvisor-The Windmill Inn

