All the latest food hygiene ratings for our pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the Rugby area
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for venues, from takeaways to pubs, across the Rugby borough.
Any place where food is supplied, sold or eaten is given a rating and has been ranked for food hygiene, with zero being the worst and five being the best.
The ratings are based on areas such as handling, storage and preparation of food, cleanliness of facilities and how well food safety issues are managed.
Here are the latest scores, in order of rating:
- Rated 5: Rugby Model Engineering at Rugby Model Engineering Society Onley Lane, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 4
- Rated 5: Dr Noodles Rugby at 6 Royal George Buildings Market Place, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 3
- Rated 5: Satchmo's Corner at 17 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 3
- Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 7 Royal George Buildings Market Place, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 1
- Rated 5: Kaspas Desserts at Unit 15 And 16 Swan Centre Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 23
- Rated 5: TARA's Curry Club at 128 Railway Terrace, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 4
- Rated 5: Churchover Community Centre/ The Village Bar at The Old Village Hall School Street, Churchover, Warwickshire; rated on September 6
- Rated 5: MARMARIS at 9 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 26
- Rated 5: Cake Bliss at CV21; rated on September 17
- Rated 5: Brinklow Fish Bar at 8 Broad Street, Brinklow; rated on September 5
- Rated 4: Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club, Bruce Williams Way, Rugby; rated on August 14.
- Rated 4: Shilton Sports & Social Club, Wood Lane, Shilton; rated on September 3.
- Rated 3: The Bull Inn, at 33-35 Main Street, Clifton Upon Dunsmore; rated on September 4.