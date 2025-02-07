Arden Hotel head chef celebrates "best of Stratford" in new menu

A Stratford-upon-Avon chef who has worked in the town for more than 25 years says his newest menu is a celebration of the region’s best produce and suppliers.

Chris Butler, head chef at The Arden Hotel, has worked in Stratford restaurants for over 27 years and says his winter dishes the at the hotel’s 2 AA Rosette restaurant - No.44 Brasserie - reflect a high-quality supplier network in the town, from a trusted cheese supplier to a revered butchers a few hundred yards away.

A la carte dishes at the hotel’s 2 AA Rosette restaurant, No.44 Brasserie, include a Gin cured salmon starter, using Shakespeare Distillery gin, another local producer, followed by Hereford Ribeye, from Stradford’s Barry the butcher, with Chris championing locally grown seasonal produce including chard, kale and beetroot.

The 42-year-old said: “This winter will be the only time we offer some of these dishes, given we are always looking for the freshest local produce to give dinner guests an experience they’ll only get with us.

“I’m really proud of this menu and think there are some truly standout dishes that we’d love our dining guests to try – including pigeon with celeriac and pomegranate and a number of sharing boards– which really celebrate the best of Stratford and the rest of Warwickshire.

“I’ve worked in this region for a long time and there is a huge amount of great produce available, and we are looking to celebrate this in our new menu.

“From the cheeses from Harvey & Brockless to the meats supplied by Barry the Butcher just a stone’s throw from the hotel, we have made a considerable effort to choose local where we can and the result of that is an extremely high-quality plate of food made with care, right from the very start of the process.

“Some of these are from relationships myself and the hotel have built up over a number of years, with suppliers who hold themselves to really high standards whom we trust.

“They have been so important in helping us craft our winter menu, and we are incredibly excited to be sharing that with guests.”

The Arden Hotel is directly opposite the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company, with pre-theatre options available in addition to afternoon tea, Sunday lunches and private dining.

For more information and to book a table visit www.theardenhotelstratford.com/the-no44-brasserie