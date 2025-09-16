These are the top Asian establishments to visit 🍴

The finalists of the ARTAs have been announced

Categories include; Newcomer of the Year, Regional Takeaway of the Year and more

Over 1,300 restaurants and takeaways were nominated

The finalists of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2025 have been announced, celebrating the best of the UK’s Asian food scene.

Over 1,300 restaurants and takeaways have been nominated via ChefOnline - ARTAs strategic partner, before being whittled down to the top finalists.

The winners will be unveiled at the annual prestigious ceremony held on Monday October 6, at the London Hilton Park Lane. The event will be hosted by BBC’s Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised.

“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”

Here is a full list of every finalist nominated for an award in each category in the ARTAs.

Newcomer of the Year:

Solas-Kitchen, Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline

The Bombay, Swanley

Durbar Spice, Downe, Orpington

MITR Restaurant, Royston

Streetfood Restaurant of the Year:

Punjabi Heaven Restaurant, Roundhay, Leeds

My Delhi Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne

Mr Chaat, Bolton

Zaap Thai Street Food, Nottingham

Japanese Restaurant of the Year:

Wakaze, Leicester

Takayama Restaurant, Ipswich

Maneki Ramen, Worcester

Oishii Japanese Restaurant, Hertford

Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year:

SIBU, Batley

Mina Steakhouse, Cambridge

Yakitori House, East Kilbride, Glasgow

Wadud’s Fusion of Thai & Indian Restaurant, Cressing, Braintree

Turkish Restaurant of the Year:

ETCI Kitchen, Brighton and Hove, Brighton

Nova Park Royal, London

Troia Southbank, London

SAVCI Turkish Mediterranean, Stopsley, Luton

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Northern Ireland:

Himalayan, Belfast

Indian Ocean Restaurant, Holywood

Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast

Yaks, Bangor

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Scotland:

Firangi, Cambuslang, Glasgow

Masala Twist, Glasgow

Sidhu's, Perth

Yorokobi by CJ, Aberdeen

Regional Restaurant of the Year - South Wales:

1988 Indian Restaurant, Sully, Penarth

Mango Tree, Cardiff

Rasoi Waterfront, Swansea

Spice Delight, Penarth

Regional Restaurant of the Year – North Wales:

Ijazz Indian Cuisine, Wrexham

Junction Tandoori Restaurant, Llandudno Junction

Spice of Llanberis, Llanberis, Caernarfon

Valley Spice, Corwen

Regional Restaurant of the Year - North West:

Freya's Grill, Darwen

Thamin, Littleborough

Venus Lounge Restaurant, Heywood

Wild Ginger Restaurant, Littleborough

Regional Restaurant of the Year - North East:

Sachi's Burley, Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley

Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick

Soami's Trio By Parvin Kumar, Consett

Soho Tavern, Gateshead

Regional Restaurant of the Year - West Midlands:

Bao To The Broth, Hereford

Millennium, Birmingham

Monsoon Majestic Indian Dining, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Newcastle

Tamarind, Balsall Common, Coventry

Regional Restaurant of the Year - East Midlands:

House Boat Restaurant, Derby

Shapla Spice, Ripley

Silchar Indian Dining, Hinckley

Spice Lounge, Brackley

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Hertfordshire:

Dalchini Spice, SheffordRaj Of India, Welwyn Garden City

Tamarind, Potters Bar

The Cochin Indian Restaurant, Hemel Hempstead

Regional Restaurant of the Year - East Anglia:

Sushi And Salad, Ely

Rose and Mango, Saint Neots

Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft

Shilpa Indian Restaurant, Papworth Everard, Cambridge

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Essex:

Rim Jhim Spice Indian Restaurant, Colchester

Moonlight Tandoori, Harlow

Maharani Indian Restaurant, Colchester

Kelvedon Spice, Kelvedon, Colchester

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Kent:

The Bombay Restaurant, Orpington

Prince of India, Faversham

Indian Valley Restaurant and Takeaway, Orpington

Shozna, Rochester

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Surrey:

Bay Leaves, Epsom

Trishala, Redhill

Rishi’s in Slate & Grain Brasserie and Bar, Hackbridge, Wallington

Coulsdon Spice, Coulsdon

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Sussex:

Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham

Calcutta 16, Shoreham-by-Sea

Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Brighton and Hove, Hove

Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath

Regional Restaurant of the Year - South Central:

Chennai Express, Fleet

Mint Lounge, Southampton

Spice Lounge, Burford

The Paradise Balti House, Petersfield

Regional Restaurant of the Year – South West:

Chilli's, Weymouth

Indian Queen, Saint Columb

Royal Jaipur, Landford, Salisbury

Salkaara, Henleaze, Bristol

Regional Restaurant of the Year - North London:

Pinos Warung, Chalk Farm, London

Taste of Goa, Finsbury Park, London

Ruhit's Indian Cuisine, London

Taste of Nawab, London

Regional Restaurant of the Year - City & East London:

Mumbai Square Restaurant, London

The India, London

Bengal Village, London

The Famous Curry Bazaar, London

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Central & West London:

BKC - Biryani Kebab Chai, Tyburnia, London

Durbar Tandoori, London

Maharaja of India, London

Tajmahal Indian Cuisine, London

Regional Restaurant of the Year - South London:

Colombo Kitchen Putney, London

Mumbai Delight, London

Saka Maka Hither Green Indian Restaurant, London

Toba, London

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Scotland:

Slumdog Delivered, Edinburgh

Azaad Takeaway, Invergowrie, Dundee

Gurkha Kitchen, Fraserburgh

A Touch of Spice Takeaway, Coatbridge

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Wales:

The Masala Indian Takeaway, Colwyn Bay

AMK Indian Takeaway, Colwyn Bay

Saffron Kitchen, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran

Paprika Indian Takeaway, Pen-clawdd, Swansea

Regional Takeaway of the Year – North West:

The Maharaja, Stretford, Manchester

Masala Bay, Oldham

Indialicious, Rochdale

River Beal Indian Takeaway, Rochdale

Regional Takeaway of the Year - West Midlands:

Lime Pickle, Birmingham

Little Bengal, Catshill, Bromsgrove

Spice Nation, Hollywood, Birmingham

Village Spice, Telford

Regional Takeaway of the Year - East Midlands:

Miah's Takeaway, Heanor

SunSushi, Far Cotton, Northampton

Masala Takeaway, Sherwood, Nottingham

Shipon Tandoori, Chesterfeld

Regional Takeaway of the Year - East Anglia:

Eastern Spice, Ipswich

Urbanchai, Cambridge

Lime Takeaway, Bury Saint Edmunds

Bhujon Indian & Bangladeshi Takeaway, Tring

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Essex:

The Raj Tandoori, Southend-on-Sea

Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford

Tina’s Kitchen, Gants Hill, IlfordBalti Night, Braintree

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Hertfordshire:

Aroma, Radlett

Balti Village, Harpenden

Saffron, Borehamwood

ChilliGo, Waltham Cross

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Kent:

A Taste of India, Chatham

Jhal Chilli, Maidstone

Sher E Bangla, Longfield

Mum's Thai, Chatham

Regional Takeaway of the Year - Surrey:

Rice and Spice, Ewell, Epsom

Purbani, Guildford

Curry Master, Epsom

Jalsha Indian Takeaway, Ashford

Regional Takeaway of the Year - South West:

Mela Indian Takeaway, Montpelier, Bristol

Blue Mango, Taunton

Black Peppers, Bristol

Myra's Korean and Japanese Restaurant, Dorchester

Regional Takeaway of the Year - South London:

Malabar Feast, London

Nazran's Indian & Punjabi Cuisine, London

Passage to India Takeaway, Norwood, London

Samrat, London

For more information on the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), please visit its website.